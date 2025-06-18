Best Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – June 15th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Chevron are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in the manufacturing, production and distribution of goods used in construction, machinery, aerospace, transportation and other industrial processes. Because these firms’ revenues and profits typically rise and fall with overall economic activity, industrial stocks are often viewed as a barometer of growth in manufacturing output, infrastructure spending and global trade. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $6.20 on Friday, hitting $325.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,417,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,836,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.88. Tesla has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $7.37 on Friday, hitting $248.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,002,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,383,406. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.50. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,126,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,686. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Further Reading