Bender Robert & Associates Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 9.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,291,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $512.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.