Bell Bank Sells 2,827 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $290,604,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 731.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,879,000 after buying an additional 563,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after buying an additional 494,828 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,277.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 425,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,552,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,945,000 after acquiring an additional 266,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $218.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $352.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.