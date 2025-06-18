Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Up 45.8% in May

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 49,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 147,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $134.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.71 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.