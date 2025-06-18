Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank7 stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank7 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Dividend History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

