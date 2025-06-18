Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank7 stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank7 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

