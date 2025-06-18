B. Riley Upgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to “Hold”

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $517.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.74% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,088,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

