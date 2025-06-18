B. Riley Predicts Inogen’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a report released on Sunday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.64. Inogen has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 270,453 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Inogen by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 259,308 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 119.4% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 458,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 249,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 263,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 160,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

