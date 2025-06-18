Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 351,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,257,000 after buying an additional 746,666 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

