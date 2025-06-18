Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Arc Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Arc Resources stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Arc Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 29.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arc Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AETUF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Arc Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arc Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Arc Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

