Analyzing Ceconomy (MTTRY) and The Competition

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ceconomy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Ceconomy has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy’s rivals have a beta of -0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ceconomy Competitors 92 793 698 26 2.41

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceconomy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Ceconomy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ceconomy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ceconomy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy 0.54% 31.28% 1.60% Ceconomy Competitors -0.19% 0.89% 0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceconomy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy $24.34 billion $82.44 million 12.49 Ceconomy Competitors $3.16 billion $148.21 million 0.22

Ceconomy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ceconomy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ceconomy beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ceconomy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.