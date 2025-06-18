American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Short Interest Update

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

American Oncology Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AONCW opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. American Oncology Network has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

