ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Holdings Cut by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,168 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.