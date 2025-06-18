ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Steve Elms Sells 92,941 Shares

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 92,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $2,015,890.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,031,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,223.70. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 16th, Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76.
- On Friday, June 13th, Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $2,871,723.42.
ADMA Biologics Stock Down 7.4%
Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.47. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
