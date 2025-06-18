4,399 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 21.5%

BATS:ITA opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average is $156.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.