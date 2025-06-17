Vista Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.