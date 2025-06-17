Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.12 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.
Vince Stock Performance
VNCE stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Vince in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut shares of Vince from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
