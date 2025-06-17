Vicus Capital Sells 4,546 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,774,000. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,420,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after buying an additional 174,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

