Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 277,504 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 277,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,612,000. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 1.9%

FCOM opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

