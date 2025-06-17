Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Research analysts at Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

VG stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,798,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,673,000.

