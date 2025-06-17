Sunrun’s (RUN) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Glj Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,508,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,905. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

