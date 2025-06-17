Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 28.2%

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 378,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 126,986 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

