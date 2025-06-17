Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

