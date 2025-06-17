SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and traded as high as $60.00. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 338 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 3.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

