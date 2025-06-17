Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

