Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,076 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,076 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.89.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

