Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares trading hands.

Renegade Gold Trading Down 12.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Renegade Gold

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

