QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,232 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

