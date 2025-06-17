Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,753. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

