Phillip Securities Upgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Strong-Buy

Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.67.

Adobe stock opened at $401.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

