Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $407.07 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.82 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

