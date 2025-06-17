National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in May

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.3 days.
National Bank of Greece Trading Up 0.1%
OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. National Bank of Greece has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.85.
About National Bank of Greece
