National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in May

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.3 days.

National Bank of Greece Trading Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. National Bank of Greece has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

