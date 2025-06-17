Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $35.26. Approximately 2,215,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,882,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

