Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

