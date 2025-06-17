Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 668 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6%

TMO stock opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.11. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.