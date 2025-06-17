Kercheville Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,379,092 shares of company stock valued at $156,638,174. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.