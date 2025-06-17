John D. Dilullo Sells 15,000 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director John D. Dilullo sold 15,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,438. This trade represents a 25.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance
D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.49.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. bLong Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
