John D. Dilullo Sells 15,000 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director John D. Dilullo sold 15,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,438. This trade represents a 25.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.49.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. bLong Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

