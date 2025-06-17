Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 153,960 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,960 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGV. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLGV stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.