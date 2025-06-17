Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) President Mark T. Lammas Purchases 22,421 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) President Mark T. Lammas bought 22,421 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 141,578 shares in the company, valued at $315,718.94. This represents a 18.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.5%
HPP opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $389.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
