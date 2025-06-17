Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) President Mark T. Lammas Purchases 22,421 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) President Mark T. Lammas bought 22,421 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 141,578 shares in the company, valued at $315,718.94. This represents a 18.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.5%

HPP opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $389.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.51.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

