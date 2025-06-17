Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $303.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
