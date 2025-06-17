Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 302.68% from the company’s current price.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.17.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
