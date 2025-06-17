Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 302.68% from the company’s current price.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.17.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.