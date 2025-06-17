Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,111,000 after buying an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $132,161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,043,000 after buying an additional 219,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,006,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

