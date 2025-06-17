Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

