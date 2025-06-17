Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 471 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,334 shares of company stock worth $163,560,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $252.10 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

