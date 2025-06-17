DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of DSRLF stock remained flat at $108.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.
