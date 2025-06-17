DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of DSRLF stock remained flat at $108.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

