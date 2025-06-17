Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,838 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing makes up about 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.70% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $177,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.8% during the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 708.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

SSD opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

