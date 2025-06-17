Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $40,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,446.64. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,821.93. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,433 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

