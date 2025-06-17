Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

