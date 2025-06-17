Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centuri by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 95,585 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centuri by 13,573.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,316,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Centuri in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Centuri by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Centuri alerts:

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,975. Centuri has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.45, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centuri ( NYSE:CTRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Centuri had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $550.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centuri will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centuri from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRI

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.