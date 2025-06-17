Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price at $6.64

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

MRVI opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $550.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 81.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 12,521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,329,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

