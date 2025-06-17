Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $15.15

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $178,395. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Flywire by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,238,000 after acquiring an additional 781,711 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Flywire by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

